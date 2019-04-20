Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. ROSS "MOOSE" KEYS. View Sign

KEYS, J. ROSS "MOOSE" The Keys family is sad to announce the passing of J. Ross Keys at his home on April 16, 2019. The son of John and Lera, and one of the world's kindest souls, he will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his wife Teresa, children Christine and Michael, and his siblings Bob (June) and Kathryn de Vries (Bart). A dedicated Mechanical Engineer, a lover of politics, and a brilliant man, Ross could make anyone laugh until they cried. His stories and laughter will be missed, but never forgotten. Go Vikings! In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Ross' name to the charity of your choice, because he always gave to anyone who asked. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, April 27th at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. Online condolences and directions may be found at



211 Langstaff Road East

Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7

