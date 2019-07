BUTLER, J. SCOTT BSC Royal - St. George's College Passed away after a lengthy illness, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Scott of Erin, ON, formerly of Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City, at 68 years of age. Loving father of James (Priscila), Mitchell (Miranda McEwan), Drew and Ali. Dear grandfather of Ezekiel, Vera and Eleanor. Brother of Fraser (Rachel), Sharon (Serge Baril) and the late Keith (surviving wife Monique). Scott will be remembered by Susan Eastwood and many other relatives and friends. Retired from CIBC Wood Gundy. Scott enjoyed travelling, golf and skiing. He loved art and owned an impressive collection of paintings and sculptures. Scott was a member of The Royal Canadian Legion #442, Erin. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home and Reception Centre, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, August 2, from 2-4 p.m. In memory of Scott, donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or the PRHC Foundation at CommunityAlternaitve.ca