Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK ALAN LANGMAID. View Sign Obituary

LANGMAID, JACK ALAN Jack died peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. A mentor, hero and good-humoured companion to family and countless friends over the years, he passed away three months after the death of Ruth, his beloved wife of 70 years. Jack is lovingly remembered by his brother Ross, his children Bob, Jane (Bill McKenny), Nancy (John McLaughlin) and Bruce (Pauline), his grandchildren Claire, Paul, Jack, Julie (Jon Elkin), Andrea (Chris Laursen), Sarah (John Macoun) Lisa (Zac Watson), Wesley (Amy Ironside) and Nelson, and by his great-grandchildren T-Jay, Gavin, William, Adelaide, Lillian and Henry. He was predeceased by his older brother Doug. Jack was well known in the Oshawa area as an orthodontist who practised from 1952 until his retirement at age 75. His loyal, longtime staff were like a second family to him. Jack's commitment to excellence extended from his professional career to the field of sports. Born and raised in Oshawa, he first made a name for himself locally as a teenage baseball pitcher, once tossing a perfect no-hitter for Oshawa's intercity hardball team. Subsequently, he demonstrated natural athleticism and passion for competition in many other sports, including tennis, skiing, golf, sailing and windsurfing. He was able to participate in and enjoy most of those activities into his nineties. He was a world-class sailor, most notably winning the World Albacore Championship in 1971 (with daughter Nancy crewing). On the tennis court, he reached the quarter finals of the Canadian Open in 1948 and locally won the Oshawa Tennis Club men's championship four times between 1946 and 1969. His achievements as an all-round athlete led to his induction into Oshawa's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 as an inaugural member. Avid skiers, Jack and Ruth led charter ski trips to Europe and western North America annually for about 25 years. Jack also shared many backcountry powder skiing adventures in British Columbia with brother Ross. As a member of the Oshawa Ski Club (now Brimacombe) since the 1950s and a ski instructor for most of those years, Jack never tired of his local club and skied there with friends until age 92. Jack was a gentleman to the end, devoted to his wife and family. We were blessed to have had as many years as we did with this wonderful man. The family is grateful for the many expressions of love and respect received from Jack's friends, and we extend a special note of thanks to his caregiver Mary and the professional staff at Amica Whitby. A private service will be held during interment. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Jack's honour, please consider Camp Oochigeas children's camp at

LANGMAID, JACK ALAN Jack died peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 17, 2019 at the age of 93. A mentor, hero and good-humoured companion to family and countless friends over the years, he passed away three months after the death of Ruth, his beloved wife of 70 years. Jack is lovingly remembered by his brother Ross, his children Bob, Jane (Bill McKenny), Nancy (John McLaughlin) and Bruce (Pauline), his grandchildren Claire, Paul, Jack, Julie (Jon Elkin), Andrea (Chris Laursen), Sarah (John Macoun) Lisa (Zac Watson), Wesley (Amy Ironside) and Nelson, and by his great-grandchildren T-Jay, Gavin, William, Adelaide, Lillian and Henry. He was predeceased by his older brother Doug. Jack was well known in the Oshawa area as an orthodontist who practised from 1952 until his retirement at age 75. His loyal, longtime staff were like a second family to him. Jack's commitment to excellence extended from his professional career to the field of sports. Born and raised in Oshawa, he first made a name for himself locally as a teenage baseball pitcher, once tossing a perfect no-hitter for Oshawa's intercity hardball team. Subsequently, he demonstrated natural athleticism and passion for competition in many other sports, including tennis, skiing, golf, sailing and windsurfing. He was able to participate in and enjoy most of those activities into his nineties. He was a world-class sailor, most notably winning the World Albacore Championship in 1971 (with daughter Nancy crewing). On the tennis court, he reached the quarter finals of the Canadian Open in 1948 and locally won the Oshawa Tennis Club men's championship four times between 1946 and 1969. His achievements as an all-round athlete led to his induction into Oshawa's Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 as an inaugural member. Avid skiers, Jack and Ruth led charter ski trips to Europe and western North America annually for about 25 years. Jack also shared many backcountry powder skiing adventures in British Columbia with brother Ross. As a member of the Oshawa Ski Club (now Brimacombe) since the 1950s and a ski instructor for most of those years, Jack never tired of his local club and skied there with friends until age 92. Jack was a gentleman to the end, devoted to his wife and family. We were blessed to have had as many years as we did with this wonderful man. The family is grateful for the many expressions of love and respect received from Jack's friends, and we extend a special note of thanks to his caregiver Mary and the professional staff at Amica Whitby. A private service will be held during interment. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Jack's honour, please consider Camp Oochigeas children's camp at www.ooch.org . The family welcomes messages of condolence and reminiscence at www.etouch.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close