PAGE, Jack and Vivienne John "Jack" Page, born March 12, 1925, passed away September 1, 2018 in his 94th year. His beloved wife Vivienne Mary Page (nee Bell), born February 18, 1923, passed away November 3, 2018, in her 96th year. Jack and Vivienne met when they both worked at Heintzman Pianos. They were married on June 29, 1946 and remained devoted to each other during their 72 years of marriage. In WWII, Jack enlisted in the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve as a Radar Plotter Overseas Combat Service serving on a number of ships, including the HMCS Joliette and the HMCS Ribble. Vivienne's war efforts included entertaining and singing at many Army, Navy and Airforce bases. Upon returning home, Jack rejoined C.I.L. Paints Inc., where he worked his way up from an office boy to Assistant Manager, Sales and Marketing, Automotive Paints during his 47-year career. After high school, Vivienne attended the Eastern High School of Commerce to study stenography. She worked in a variety of administrative/sales positions with various companies. In 1972, without any legal experience, she was recruited to work in a law firm, and, thereafter, she worked as an executive legal secretary with several law firms for the balance of her lengthy career. In 1973, she became one of the first Canadian Members-at-Large to the National Association of Legal Secretaries (International) (NALS). She was instrumental in setting up the Toronto Chapter of the NALS, being the Metropolitan Toronto Legal Secretaries Association. Her employer at the time, R. Bredin Stapells of the then firm Stapells & Sewell, was supportive of Vivienne's efforts, and he was also instrumental in assisting her to establish the Toronto Chapter. Vivienne was the first President of the Toronto Chapter from 1974 – 1975, and she also served as the first Canadian National Director. Vivienne continued to work full-time as an executive legal secretary, until in her late 70's ending her career working for Donald Short, who is now a Master at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Jack and Vivienne were inseparable throughout their marriage. They travelled the world seeing many exciting places and having many adventures including climbing the Great Wall of China in 1985. In their later years, they cruised around the world several times. Jack was a member of the Kilwinning Masonic Lodge #565 (life member), the Toronto Lodge of Perfection, the Scottish Rite (32 degree) Toronto, the Toronto Valley & Moore Sovereign Consistory in Hamilton (32 degree), the Royal Order of Jesters (life member) and a member of Rameses Shriners since 1964. Vivienne was a member of the Toronto Temple No. 69 Daughters of the Nile for more than 50 years. She was initiated in The Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Ontario in 1957 and served as Past Matron of the Order. To those who knew Jack and Vivienne, they were a memorable couple. Many thanks to Nicole Troiano of Retire-At-Home Services (Etobicoke), and all of her staff who, with compassion and dignity, assisted Jack and Vivienne to remain in their home. At their request, there was no funeral. A private memorial was held where many happy memories were shared. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery where they will be together forever.

