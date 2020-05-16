JOHNSON, JACK ANDREW GREEN Jack Johnson passed away on his wife's birthday, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Colonel Belcher Long Term Care Facility in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 95 years. He was born in Mimico, Ontario, to Nora Kate (nee Andrews) and James Green. He is survived by his daughter Bonita Misener (nee Johnson) and his son Michael. He will be missed by his grandkids David, Linda (Manny Troitino), Jennifer, Reed and Leah (Darrel Clark). Unfortunately his great-grandchildren Catherine and Alexander Troitino never knew him. Jack was predeceased by his wife Frances Cedella nee Gates, his mother Nora Green and all his siblings in Ontario. He served in British Royal Navy and was part of WWII's Operation PLUTO and in the British Merchant Navy. For most of his life he was a carpenter and bridge builder. Jack loved to fish, camp and walk in the woods. He was an avid vegetable gardener and built a big greenhouse in his backyard. He loved to tell interesting stories. The family is especially grateful to the staff and nurses at Colonel Belcher and his private caregivers Sana Khan and Angelitia Pablo. They added meaning to his last years. A private family graveside service will be held with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack Johnson may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada https://alzheimer.ca/. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fostersgardenchapel.net FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.