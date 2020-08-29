1/1
JACK BARNES
BARNES, JACK At the age of 100, peacefully passed away at his home on August 26, 2020. Husband to Marguerite Barnes, who predeceased him in 2018, stepfather to Heather Rudd and David Bell (Sandy), grandfather to Michael Rudd (Jaclyn) and Ryan Rudd (Jaclyn), Andrew Bell (Catherine) and Bradley Bell (Stephanie) and great-grandfather to Kody, Conner, Noah, Dylan, Brianna, Brooke, Evan and Madilyn. Special thanks to Jack's caregivers, Aby, Divina, Liza, and many others who helped make his life so comfortable. Jack had an incredibly accomplished life, who as boy sailed on the original Bluenose from Toronto Harbour, first soloed in 1940 at the Toronto Flying Club, piloted a Lancaster bomber in WWII and as a Project Manager at IBM, retired after 38 years of service to enjoy life wintering in Florida and summering in Muskoka, as well as trips across Canada, the U.S. and England. We were very fortunate to have had the opportunity to celebrate Jack's 100th birthday with him last year, to congratulate and honour a man who has had such an amazing life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will take place at a later date, however, condolences and tributes in honour of Jack's life can be made at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
