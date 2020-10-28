BILLING, JACK DONALD April 5, 1960 - October 10, 2020 Jack passed away suddenly, at home, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Loving son of Hilda Helen and Jack Charles (deceased). Cherished brother to Susan Lynn. Father of Kyle; uncle of Ryan; and great-uncle to Ingrid Johanna. Lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law, Robert Waytowich. Jack will forever be fondly remembered by his family and friends. A Graveside Service took place Saturday, October 24th. We miss him tremendously, forever in our hearts.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.