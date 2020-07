FERTILE, JACK (JOHN STEWART) Passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his loving wife Janice (nee Kelly). Will be missed by his daughters, Joslyne (Ed) and Sarah (Brian) and his grandsons Andrew and Ian. He will also be missed by the many friends he made during his life. As per Jack's wishes, no funeral will take place. To leave an online condolence please visit www.etouch.ca