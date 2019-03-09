JOHNSTON, Jack Francis Passed away peacefully in his 95th year at Tall Pines Long Term Care, Brampton, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jack is now reunited with his beloved wife Ruth Johnston (nee Myles) in heaven. He leaves behind his son Gord (Marion), step-son Glenn (Helen) and grandchildren Laura (Tim), Geoff (Annie), Kate (predeceased) and Ken (Connie). Cherished great-grandfather to Jack, Emily and Madeline. Jack was proud long term employee of Imperial Oil and member of the Brampton Moose Lodge. In his leisure times, Jack was often on the golf course enjoying his favorite pastime. Interment Brampton Cemetery (10 Wilson Ave., Brampton). As expressions of sympathy, a donation to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated by Jack's family. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Francis JOHNSTON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019