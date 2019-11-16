Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK G. CASSAN. View Sign Obituary

CASSAN, JACK G. November 16, 1923 – October 23, 2019 "Red sky at night, sailor's delight". After a beautiful red sky the evening before, Jack Gerald Clinton Cassan unhitched the hawsers and sailed away on his final voyage, with family off the starboard wishing him well. He was Captain of his ship to the end. Jack was predeceased by his wife Doris Mae (nee Sherwin). He was father to Virginia (Jan), Judy (Dan), the late Robbie (Jo Anne) and the late Sweet Lorraine. He was grandfather to Paul (Theresa), Ross (Brina), Josephine (Iain) and great-grandfather to Casey, Jack, Odin, and Ella. His greatest pleasures were making music, reading and messing about in boats. Jack will remain in our thoughts as a principled man of distinction and a fine example of how to live well. A private family gathering to celebrate Jack's life will take place in summer 2020. His CS22 sailboat, Eeyore, will attend. As expressions of sympathy, donations marked "In memory of Jack Cassan" may be sent to: Rob Cassan Memorial Bursary Loyalist College, 376 Wallbridge-Loyalist Road, PO Box 4200, Belleville, ON K8N 5B9, Attention: Awards Office.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019

