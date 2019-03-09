Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK GILHOOLY. View Sign

GILHOOLY, JACK Always loved, never forgotten, 93 years of wonderful memories. Jack Gilhooly passed away on February 28, 2019. Jack, a Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, had a wonderful career traveling and living in many locations in Canada and overseas with his family. He loved nature and experienced it through camping, birding and naturalist groups which he loved to share with those around him. Jack will be remembered as a proper gentleman by those who met and befriended him. Memories are shared by his three sons Paul (Frances), Reginald and Robert (Gwen). Four grandchildren Samantha, Christine, Collin (Crystal) and Ashlea (Jorge). Four great-grandchildren Amelia, Logan, Roberto and Sofia. His brother-in-law Lawrence (Margaret) Donnelly and a number of nieces and nephews. Jack will be laid to rest next to his wife Adele, (nee Donnelly 1933 - 1997), of 43 years in Loring, Ontario, where they married so many years ago. The service will be after the snow and black flies disappear. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jack and Adele's favourite charities, Friends of Algonquin

