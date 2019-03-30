GRAHAM, JACK Peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 87. Longtime resident of Beach Hall Residence and of Fairview Nursing Home. Greatly missed by his brothers Ed and Jim. Predeceased by brothers Bill and Frank. Jack's family wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Fairview Nursing Home and to Toronto Western Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. At Jack's request, no visitation or service will be held. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019