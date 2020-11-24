HALLARN, JACK December 12, 1930 (Toronto) - November 18, 2020 (Thunder Bay) It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Jack Hallarn on November 18, 2020, three weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 58 years. Cherished father of Joanne (Walter) and Scott (Carol). Loving grandfather of Kate and Luke. Predeceased by his dear brother Frank. To know Jack was a gift unto itself. Never one to complain or criticize others, Jack was the consummate gentleman. He will always be remembered for his unwavering honesty and genuine modesty. Jack enjoyed a gratifying career with the CRA and was a highly-respected coach with the Toronto High Park Baseball Association for many years. He was also a very gifted athlete, playing competitive hockey and baseball well into his forties. Rest in peace Jack, you've left an enviable legacy. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at Holy Cross Funeral Home in Thornhill. Online condolences and streamlining of the November 26th service can be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
. "All that we love deeply becomes part of us." - Helen Keller