HAUSEMAN, JACK Former Councillor of Town of East Gwillimbury Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, with family at his side, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jack Hauseman of Holland Landing, at 69 years of age. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Ryan). Dear brother of Bill, David (Joan) and Paul. Dear brother-in-law of Joan (Jim) Cushnie and the late David Ryan. Jack will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for a memorial visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Jack's memory, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019