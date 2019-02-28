Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK (JOHN) HAY. View Sign

HAY, JACK (JOHN) December 24, 1942 - February 25, 2019 Professor of Immunology, farmer of shiitake mushrooms, captain of our crew. A selfless and giving man who showed us every day how to live life to the fullest. He had an inquiring mind and a kind, generous heart. Jack was loved by so many he leaves behind. He will be missed by Kazy, his wife of 51 years, his children, Robert (Catherine), Janine (David Lee), Justin (Gwen Calder) and his adoring grandchildren (Sydney, Tristan, Nathan, Max, Toby, Alex and Matthew). Jack also leaves behind his dear brother Neil (Jackie), numerous nieces and nephews; he was predeceased by his sisters Charlotte (Gary Graham) and Roberta (Gordon Ironside). Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Enoch Turner Schoolhouse, 106 Trinity St., Toronto, ON M5A 3C6 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Tribute at 1:30 p.m. Coffee and refreshments to follow. Please join us to toast, honour and remember the life of this very special man. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to the Jack Hay Studentship Fund (by email via

