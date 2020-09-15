JACK HOLLANDER

HOLLANDER, JACK On Friday, September 11, 2020 at North York General. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Hollander. Loving father and father-in-law of Sara Hollander and Brian Elkin, Harriet Hollander, and Gary and Galit Hollander. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Sam "Snooky" Hollander, Helen and David Weinstein, and Sidney and Beverley Hollander. Devoted grandfather of Asher, and Sasha. Loving uncle of Harold and David Hollander. A family service was held on Monday, September 14, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to SickKids Foundation, 416- 813-6166.



