LARSEN, Jack Peacefully, at home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Beth for 63 years. Adored father of Kelly Larsen Pillon (Paul), Karen Larsen-Evans (John) and Carolyn Larsen (Doug). Devoted grandfather of Erik, Daniel, Sydney and Emma. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer for friends and family. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Trillium Hospital Cardiac Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020