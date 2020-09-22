1/
ENGLISH, Jack Leonard December 1, 1937 – September 10, 2020 With great sadness, our family announces the passing of Jack Leonard English on September 10, 2020. He danced into our hearts upon Empire Speakers. He sang on his lawn to Al Jolson's "Mame" and dazzled the world with knowledge and expertise of the HiFi music industry. Loving Hollywood and the sound of Motown, he enjoyed everyone and adored sports, especially the Raptors, and a lover of boats. Life was an adventure, he was an explorer. He will certainly be missed by one and all. As Frank Sinatra sang, "he did it his way". Beloved husband of Gloria, loving father of Cindy, Howard and Cheryl. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Alexis, Nick, Cailen, Jake and Evan. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Sandy and Sid Moshenberg. Father-in-law to Fraser Wells and the late Mark Sufrin. Remembered by Geri and Gordon Winemaker and Sue McCormick. Resting at York Cemetery, North York. Donations to the MS Society of Canada would be gratefully appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
