WAGHORN, JACK MATTHEW Peacefully at Trillium Mississauga Hospital on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at age 87. Born in Mount Dennis June 8, 1932 to Merle and Clara Waghorn (nee Cooper). Jack was the beloved husband of the late Loretto (McCarthy). Predeceased by his brother Arthur and his wife Sylvia of Haley Station, he is deeply missed by his brother Harold and his wife Louise of North Bay and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Fahey and her husband Jim of Oakville. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Jack and Loretto were especially grateful to their niece Diane Speer, her husband Donald, their niece Maureen Langen and nephew Kevin Fahey for the constant loving support they provided to both Loretto and Jack in their declining years. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many, Jack was a longtime employee of the City of York, retiring as Director of Operations. Visitation will be at the Scott Funeral Home, 420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, on Thursday, October 10th from 6-9 p.m. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Food for Children would be appreciated.

