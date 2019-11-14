Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK McFADYEN. View Sign Service Information Low & Low Funeral Directors 23 Main St. S. Uxbridge , ON L9P 1M8 (905)-852-3073 Obituary

McFADYEN, JACK June 13, 1935-November 11, 2019 Jack's time with us ended on November 11, 2019, but he will live on forever in our memories. His was truly a life well-lived. An only child, Jack was born in Toronto and raised by his mother Lu, while his father, Mac, served as a Burma Bomber; this gave Jack a lifelong love of World War II history. Jack's personality and life view were heavily influenced by his childhood heroes from movies and literature; to the end of his life, he would tear up watching "Shane" or reading "The Catcher in the Rye". Jack was an incredibly well-educated person who could recite poetry learned in childhood, and knew the Latin root of any word. Following graduation from the University of Toronto, and time in the RCAF Reserves, he travelled the world twice over before meeting his wife Stella – also a teacher – in Nairobi, Kenya. They married and returned to Canada with their firstborn, Sophie. Three more children soon followed – Katie, Darcy and Jamie. The family enjoyed many happy years on Courcelette Road. Stella was a wonderful mother and wife, and Jack had a long and successful teaching career, including several years as President of the Toronto Teachers' Federation. Jack and Stella enjoyed early retirement together, travelling and welcoming nine grandchildren. Jack continued to be a loyal and loving caregiver to Lu and Mac. Sadly, we lost Jamie in 2006 and Stella in 2012, but Jack recovered and continued to live life to the fullest, moving to Uxbridge, where he made new friends and spent his final years breaking down barriers and crusading against political correctness. No one who met him will ever forget him. Please join us at a celebration of Jack's life at Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street, Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CAMH in memory of Lu and Jamie, or to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region, in memory of Stella. Online condolences may be left at

