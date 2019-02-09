Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack (John) McGOWAN. View Sign

McGOWAN, Jack (John) Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 in his 87th year. Loving father of Stephen, Laura (Robin) and Sam (John); Bubba to Darryl, Jackie, Kerri, Mark, Corey and Jessie; Great Bubba to Austin, Seth, Riker, Olivia, Jaxon, Lyla, Ilyana and Benjamin; and adored member of his extended family – the Price's. Jack loved his family and friends dearly and will be remembered fondly by all. Jack loved sports, a good party, dancing, and his favourite days were those spent watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game with a dog curled up in his lap. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Jack's celebration of life will take place in the Spring of 2019. Please contact the family for further details.

