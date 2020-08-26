1/
Jack McLAUGHLIN
McLAUGHLIN, Jack 1954 - 2020 On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Jack, beloved son of the late Bridie and John Kenneth McLaughlin, brother of Julie and the late Tera and Patti. He will be missed by his aunts, Estelle McLaughlin and Phyllis Fleming, and by his many cousins. Special thanks for their help and support are extended to his cousins Linda Ward and Manfred End and Christine Ward and Vince Tassone. Those wishing to honour Jack's memory may make a contribution to a charity supporting animal welfare or to their local veterinary clinic. Friends may call at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, south of Eglinton, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church, 717 Kennedy Road, south of Eglinton, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
