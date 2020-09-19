OLIN, DR. JACK After a life fully and well lived, we are sad to announce the passing of our dad on September 15, 2020. Husband of the late Frances Olin (nee Findlay), cherished father and father-in-law of Syndie Geller, Stephanie (Shayna) and Lorne Chapman, Judy and Martin Zelikovitz, and Jeffrey Olin and Debbi Mecklinger. Proud grandfather of Kimberly and Tal, Tyler, Mickey, Mindy, Jessica, Lauren, Adam and Ellen, Samantha and Andrew, Devyn, Lexie, Josh and great-grandfather to Ezra, Jordan, Maddy, and Sloane. Cherished companion of Shirley Granovsky who brought a smile to his face and was the light of his life these past six years. Survived by his brother Peter and sister-in-law Roz Olin of Winnipeg. Born in 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jack obtained his BA and MD at the University of Manitoba. Summers spent in the army reserves at Camp Borden to support his medical studies brought him to Ontario where he met his future wife Frances, to whom he was married for 43 years. He became a Captain R.C.A.M.C. and served as a Medical Officer in the Royal Regiment. Medicine was both Jack's profession and his passion. He held appointments at the Wellesley Hospital and as Chief of Medicine at the Orthopaedic and Arthritic Hospital. Loved by his patients in the 30 years he practiced internal medicine in Toronto, Jack was an astute diagnostician and dedicated to the wellbeing of his patients. He loved teaching and spent over a decade as an Associate Professor in the departments of Medicine, Clinical Chemistry, and Preventative Medicine and Community Health at the University of Toronto. He contributed to the medical community at large through numerous research studies, many publications, and ground-breaking work in pain management. In 1990 Jack moved to Florida, where he continued to practice at the Cleveland Clinic where he focused on treatment of chronic pain. In his semi-retirement he staffed medivac flights across the Caribbean and US. Upon retirement Jack returned to Toronto. Jack also found meaning in community service and brotherhood. He rose through the ranks as a Mason serving as Master of the Palestine Lodge before joining the Medical Unit of the Rameses Temple Shriners and the Royal Order of Jesters' Court. He was active in medical organizations and philanthropic initiatives in support of medical training. He spearheaded fundraising for the creation of a burn unit at the Wellesley Hospital and was instrumental in establishing the Squires Club, a charitable endeavour started with fellow physicians at the Wellesley Hospital in honour of his mentor Dr. Arthur Squires to promote the "Art of Medicine", something he was expert at. He was an avid golfer, curler, and sports fan. He was a talented violinist, a lover of classical music, a voracious reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. He passed these passions and interests on in unique ways to his children and grandchildren. Always charming, quick witted, and able to speak at least a few words in many languages, Jack could light up any room with his boyish smile and dimpled chin. He will be sorely missed by so many. Due to COVID, a private family service and shiva were observed. Donations to the charity of your choice are welcome.



