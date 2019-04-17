Jack OSIDACH

OSIDACH, Jack Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on April 11, 2019. Friends and family may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane subway station), on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the United Way would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019
