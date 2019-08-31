PARKER, JACK PHELPS It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Jack Phelps Parker, in his 93rd year. Jack passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria (nee Klimchuk), his son William (Shirley), as well as his daughters, Katherine (Michael) and Patricia (Evhen). He was a beloved grandfather to Emmalene (Austin), Lauren and Ethan. He retired as a bank inspector for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto. A private funeral was held August 30th at St. Matthews's Roman Catholic Church in Oakville. Memorial donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019