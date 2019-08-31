JACK PHELPS PARKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK PHELPS PARKER.
Service Information
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON
L6K 1C7
(905)-842-2252
Obituary

PARKER, JACK PHELPS It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Jack Phelps Parker, in his 93rd year. Jack passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria (nee Klimchuk), his son William (Shirley), as well as his daughters, Katherine (Michael) and Patricia (Evhen). He was a beloved grandfather to Emmalene (Austin), Lauren and Ethan. He retired as a bank inspector for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto. A private funeral was held August 30th at St. Matthews's Roman Catholic Church in Oakville. Memorial donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.