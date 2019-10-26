MADDEAUX, JACK RONALD November 11, 1930 - October 23, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Jack in his 89th year at Allendale Long Term Care, Milton, on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 66 years. Loving Father of Brad (Maria), and Blair. Cherished Grandpa of Erik (Tara). Jack was predeceased by his siblings Helen, Joan, Wally, Pete, Jim and George. He will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019