MAHON, JACK (JOHN) STANLEY September 27, 1927 - December 4, 2020 In his 94th year, Jack ("UJ" to many) battled bravely to stay with us as long as possible in order to enjoy happy times with his 7 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, 6 great-grand nieces and nephews, and of course his many dear and loyal friends. But he took his last breath with the firm knowledge that he was going to join his dear sister Marion (Howes), his parents Stan and Mercedes Mahon, many other loved ones, and his Lord. Jack's family hailed from Sudbury and Mt. St. Louis, Ontario. Jack himself was born in Detroit, Michigan in the time when Detroit and Windsor were like one big city. The family moved to Toronto where Jack grew up in St. James parish (west end). He had such great fun at St. Michael's High School and college (University of Toronto), as well as memorable family times especially listening to his Aunt Irene Mahon sing on the radio, or turning her sheet music as she sang at the family piano. Life only got better when he moved to Montreal to work for London Life (mortgage division) for 8 fantastic years, where he made lifelong friends and also became a loyal Habs fan. Jack transferred back to Toronto and retired there from London Life after 36 years of service, having made many more terrific friends. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace parish from 1954, where for many years he was a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In 2005 he moved into Richview Residence enjoying many more special friendships, and also serving on the Residents' Association and the Community Care Services advisory board. He developed a deep respect for the Baptist community there. UJ was with his nephew Kevin, listening to his beloved Anne Murray, when he passed. Jack was an upbeat and positive man who flattered and charmed everyone he met. He would break into song at the drop of a hat. He was generous of spirit and hospitality, open-minded, sentimental, grateful for small kindnesses and had an amazing zest for life. His memory was prodigious and we will remember him for it and for so much more He was well loved and will be truly missed by those whose lives he touched.



