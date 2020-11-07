SULLIVAN, Jack Stewart passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at the Leacock Care Center in Orillia. Jack was predeceased by his wife Denise Sullivan, (Stapley). He will be missed by his sons, Mark, Todd (Emily), Troy (Nansi), brother Frank (Ann) and sister Joy Digby. Loving Pappy to Reece, Hashem, and Margaret. Donations may be made if desired to Orillia Soliders Memorial Hospital through Simcoe Funeral Home at 705-327-0221. Due to Covid 19, there was no visitation or service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store