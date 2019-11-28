SUTTON, JACK Peacefully at Scarborough Grace Hospital on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Jack beloved husband of Nancy for 60 years. Dear father of Dan (Cindy), Dave (Kathy) and Mark (Rae-Anne). Loving grandfather of Melissa, Allison, Evan, Matthew, Derek, Mitchell, Sean, Danielle, Bailey, Scotty and Shane. Jack was an avid cottager where he enjoyed his summers at Kennisis Lake. Visitation at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m Thursday. Service in our chapel on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019