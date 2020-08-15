TOYE, JACK 1928 - 2020 Death August 10, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Jack Toye. He will be missed by his son Dave (Duke) and his daughter Cathy and her husband Peter. He is now reunited with his wife of 60 years Gerri. Jack was born and raised in Toronto. Jack was a hard worker and worked for 30 years at Imperial Oil and on weekends for the Ontario Jockey Club, Jack always had a smile and a beer for his friends and was quick to lend a helping hand. A special thank you to his neighbours who helped him stay in his home for the last few years. We would also like to thank the caregivers at Craiglee, where he enjoyed the last year of his life, for their patience and care. A Celebration of Life will be organized in the future. Please send donations to the Alzheimer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store