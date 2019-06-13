CUNNINGHAM, JACKALENE IVA (nee BINET) Passed away peacefully at The Village of Humber Heights Long Term Care Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Jackie was predeceased by her devoted husband, Roy. Jackie is survived by her half-sister Marilyn Godden of Toronto and her half-brother John Love of Phoenix, AZ. Dear sister-in-law of the late Irene and Alfred Cunningham and the late Bunny and Bill Cunningham. Beloved aunt of David Cunningham (Elizabeth), Dianne Leonard (Mitch), Pam Byrne (Cliff), Susan Bishop (Doug) and John Cunningham (Jackie). Jackie will be missed and fondly remembered by her many great-nieces and great-nephews. The family is forever grateful to the staff of the Village of Humber Heights for their years of loving care. Jackie bequeathed her body to the University of Toronto Research and Medical School. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada or dementia research institution of your choice.

