PFANDER, JACKIE (nee SWAY) December 4, 1952 – August 31, 2019 Wellesley class of 1973 Jackie Pfander of Burlington, Hamilton and Katrine, died suddenly at Huntsville Hospital. Survived by husband Ronald and brother Edward Sway. Predeceased by parents Edward and Anna Sway, sister Sonia Shadforth and her husband Michael Shadforth. Aunt to Lisa Rowald (Rob), Laura Shadforth, Cheryl Scheml (Matthew), Jailynn Jones (Mark), Dori Davis and Amanda Sway. Remembered by Ken, Kathy, Pat, Hans and lifelong friends, MaryLou and Vicky. Jackie was a top breeder of Siamese and colour point short hairs (Lynx Point Siamese) for over 25 years. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019