Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie PHILP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie PHILP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie PHILP Obituary
PHILP, Jackie (nee WICKWARE) April 2, 1933 – March 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of dear Jackie Philp, beloved wife, wonderful mother, loving grandma and loyal sister, on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at Trillium Health Partners Hospital in Mississauga. Jackie passed peacefully and quietly and is now in the company of her son, Greg (predeceased 2014) and many other family members. Jackie is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Doug Philp, her children Doug Philp (Calgary) and Marti Philp (Toronto), grandchildren Kyla Couturier (Philp) and husband Denis Couturier (Cobourg), Maegan Philp and husband Nick Leblanc (Calgary), Evan Loates (Toronto), Ben Loates (Toronto) and her sister, Sandra Wickware (Cloyne). Jackie graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto, in 1956. Always active in PTA and other community focused associations, Jackie also served as a longtime, tireless volunteer for the Alzheimer Society and with the University of Toronto Senior Alumni Association. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local chapters of the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -