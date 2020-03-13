|
|
PHILP, Jackie (nee WICKWARE) April 2, 1933 – March 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of dear Jackie Philp, beloved wife, wonderful mother, loving grandma and loyal sister, on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at Trillium Health Partners Hospital in Mississauga. Jackie passed peacefully and quietly and is now in the company of her son, Greg (predeceased 2014) and many other family members. Jackie is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Doug Philp, her children Doug Philp (Calgary) and Marti Philp (Toronto), grandchildren Kyla Couturier (Philp) and husband Denis Couturier (Cobourg), Maegan Philp and husband Nick Leblanc (Calgary), Evan Loates (Toronto), Ben Loates (Toronto) and her sister, Sandra Wickware (Cloyne). Jackie graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto, in 1956. Always active in PTA and other community focused associations, Jackie also served as a longtime, tireless volunteer for the Alzheimer Society and with the University of Toronto Senior Alumni Association. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local chapters of the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020