Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary



HARPER, JACKSON On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Jackson (Jack) Robert Seymour Harper passed away peacefully in his 94th year, at the Sunnybrook Veterans L-Wing, where he had been residing since January 2019. Jack was born in Bala, ON, on January 10, 1925, the middle son of Wm. Robert (Bob) and Edith Harper. Jack met and married his loving wife of over 53 years, Carmen, while they were both in Royal Canadian Air Force. When his first born son came to him in 1954 and asked "Dad, if I make the team, will you take me to the rink?" That was the beginning of Jack's passion for hockey. Jack, his wife Carmen and children Ron, Cheryl and Dan, took on various roles in the creation of the Toronto Red Wings Hockey League from being a player, to helping with fund raisers and bingo. Mr. and Mrs. Harper rarely missed a Friday night when their Red Wings teams played home games. Mr. Harper touched a lot of young lives and helped to develop some very talented hockey players over many years with a number of them drafted to the NHL. He has been an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 614 and was recognized as a Lifetime Member. He decided to enjoy his time at the Legion with his friends and right up to the age of 93, Jack could be found there on most Tuesday mornings playing Euchre and Billiards, or taking requests to sing on Karaoke Sundays. He was always willing to help friends and family with anything they needed. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Harper and Dan Harper, his grandchildren Brad, Paul, Christine, Kaitlin, Jack and extended grandchildren Nicole, Nick and Jonathan and his fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of over 53 years, Carmen and eldest son Ron who passed away in 2005, his parents Bob and Edith Harper, his sisters Jean (Gilchrist) and Betty (Young) and brothers Bill and Bert Harper. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 a.m. at the Highland Funeral Home and Visitation will be there Friday, June 28th from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. Highland Funeral Home is located at 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3. A reception and luncheon has been planned for 1:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 614, 100 Salome Dr., Scarborough, ON M1S 1X4. Please stop in and share a story. If you are sending flowers, kindly have them delivered to the Highland Funeral Home before Friday morning. If you'd prefer to send a memorial donation in Jack's name, please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation @ www.heartandstroke.ca , or to the Sunnybrook Veterans L-Wing @ www.donate.sunnybrook.ca/donation-landing Published in the Toronto Star on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

