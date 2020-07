REEVE, JACKSON HARRY Passed away peacefully in Orillia, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 90 years of age. Predeceased by his beloved wife, R. Evelyn Reeve of 66 years. Jackson will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Trillium Manor LTC. Cremation has taken place. At Jackson's request, no visitation or services will be held. Please consider a memorial donation to the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket.



