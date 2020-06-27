DOWNEY, JACKSON PAUL 1980 - 2020 Jackson was suddenly and tragically taken away from us at his home in Burlington, Ontario, on June 12, 2020, at the tender young age of 40. Jackson had an easy-going persona and was as sincere and genuine as anyone you had ever met. He had a passion for all sports but baseball, hockey and golf were always on the agenda at some point, eager to share a beer or a laugh or both, anytime. Jackson was a patient observer and had a witty, fun-loving personality. Jackson was always comfortable in any setting and could always relate to his own friends; his friend's children and his parent's friends. It didn't matter if you were five or seventy-five, Jackson could always relate. No boundaries; no judgment. Born on May 1, 1980 in Oakville, Ontario, Jackson graduated from St. Ignatius of Loyola and most recently worked with K&T Switching at the Ford Plant in Oakville. Jackson's many friends and family are shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. He was always fun to be around. Fun-loving; observant; athletic; smart; and most of all, had a heart of gold. He was taken much too soon and will be so missed by all who knew him. Jackson leaves behind to mourn his Mom and Dad; Lynn and Laurie Downey, his big brother Blair Downey, Sonia, Isaac and Sara all of Burlington; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends who loved him dearly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Jackson's life will be held at a later date. He is in the care of Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. In the meantime, please think of Jackson often. Whether it be after a long drive on the golf course; a hard line-drive on the diamond; or going for a skate on a clean sheet of ice; remember him well. If you wish to donate in Jackson's memory, we have chosen JumpStart in remembrance of his love of sports and kids. Please follow the link below: https://secure.ctjumpstart.ca/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=337223&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=https%3a%2f%2fadmin.e2rm.com%2f
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.