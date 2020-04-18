SAUNDERS, JACKSON "ROSS" April 6, 1939 - April 10, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jackson Ross Saunders, aged 81, on April 10, 2020, at Bowmanville Memorial Hospital from complications of IPF. He is dearly missed by his wife Jean (nee Bennett) and daughter and son-in-law Jenni and Michael Rowsell. He was predeceased by son Teddy, parents Erma and Ted Saunders and brother and sister-in-law Doug and Barb Saunders. He will also be missed by family and friends. A lifelong lover of birds and animals, he belonged to many caged bird and pheasant clubs. Following cremation, the burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.