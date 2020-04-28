DEHAN, JACOB June 17, 1942 - April 20, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jacob Dehan, who passed away peacefully and surrounded by family. Caring husband, loving father and proud grandfather, he is survived by and will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 55 years Eleonora Dehan, adored children Warren Dehan (Elizabeth), Audrey MacRae (Bradley), Tanya Dehan and his five grandchildren. Jacob was adored by all his siblings, nieces and nephews, close family friends and colleagues. Condolences and donations may be left via the York Cemetery website.

