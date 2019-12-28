van LEEUWEN, Jacobus (Jack) Born October 1, 1935 in Leidschendam, The Netherlands. Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loving family and friends, on December 13, 2019 in Brampton, Ontario. Loving father of Jolanda (Bruce), Miriam (Peter), Elly (Greg) and predeceased by son Jack (Jeanetta). Proud Opa of Caroline, Nicole, Luke, Kristen, Ben, Jamie Lee, Bryanne and Brendan, as well as his great-grandchildren, Payton, Isabella, Zoey and newest baby, Jacobus. Very much missed by his wife Tini. Determined and hard-working, Dad enjoyed many years running his own landscaping business in Etobicoke. He was always happy to offer advice (and opinions) on how the job should be done. With the support of an awesome palliative care team, Dad got his wish to stay at home to the end. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors in the Supportive and Palliative Care Clinic at Brampton Civic Hospital, the Central West LHIN Palliative Care Coordinator, the nurses provided by Care Partners, the PSW's from Spectrum, as well as the nursing staff at Holland Christian Homes. Respecting Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

