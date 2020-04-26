CIMINI, JACQUELINE ANNE (nee RAE) Age 56 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Markham, Ontario. Beloved Wife of Walter Cimini. Loving Mother of Brittany Cimini (Aryan Fazeli) and Michael Cimini. Sister of Karen Rae and Nancy Rae. Predeceased by her Mother Corinne Audrey Rae (nee Smith) and her Father John Tulloch Rae. Born in Pointe Claire, Quebec, Jacquie moved with her family as a young girl to Agincourt, Ontario where she attended Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute. She continued her education at Centennial College earning an Advertising Diploma and attended York University for Business Administration. Jacquie was a competent and successful Marketing and Advertising professional for many years. She was also a devoted hockey mom, an exceptional interior decorator and an outstanding cook. Her culinary skills were legendary and she was lovingly referred to as the "Top Chef". Her strong, caring and generous spirit will remain in our hearts forever. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Henry Solow and the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

