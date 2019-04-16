BYRNE, Jacqueline (nee JOLICOEUR) July 23, 1940 - April 11, 2019 Jackie passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Waterside Retirement Home in Wasaga Beach. She is survived by husband Gerry, daughter Lisa, granddaughter Anneliese and son-in-law Howie Andrews and sister-in-law Carmie Saunders. Also survived by her sisters Lise (Greigson), Isabelle (Andruska), brother Paul Jolicoeur and sister-in-law Audrey. Farewell to all her bridge pals! A celebration of life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Visitation Centre), 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, Ontario M4T 2V8, on Sunday, April 28th at 2 p.m.
|
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019