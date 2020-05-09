CHEFERO, JACQUELINE "JACKIE" Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 89th year. Reunited with her husband Paul Chefero (2017). Loving mother of Doug (Cherle), Lynn (Jim), Marty (Cindy), Sam (Bruce), and Paul (Katie). Jackie will be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and Parkview Village friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Patterson, Nurse Maria, and the entire palliative care team including S.R.T. Med-Staff for providing exceptional, compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.