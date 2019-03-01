Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" CHELIN. View Sign

CHELIN, Jacqueline "Jackie" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, on Wednesday February 27, 2019, at the age of 65. Jackie will be remembered for always putting her family first, her sense of style, her love of fashion and design and, of course, a great glass of red. Beloved wife of Danny for 30 years. Loving mother of Amy (Ryan) Bowles, Luke (Stacey) Ridley, Anika, and Kees Chelin. Dear Grammy to Ridley and Clara. Loving sister of Will (Karen), Joe, Clara, Michael (Lynn), Paula (Butch), and Frank (Lisa). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10 N. of Q.E.W) on Saturday, March 2nd from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with reception to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St Peter's Hospital, Hamilton. Online condolences available through



2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

