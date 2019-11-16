Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Diane ROSS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

ROSS, Jacqueline Diane Died in the arms of her dearest friend, Sherry Mannerow, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 86, at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. She was born on April 21, 1933, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to Emile and Antoinette (Yvonne LaRoche) Lefebvre, and graduated with Honours from Collège Sainte-Anne before moving to Ville Saint-Pierre, where she met (and unwillingly wooed) Robert (Bob) Williams Ross, who convinced her to marry him in August, 1951. Together, they had four children. After returning to work, Jacqueline became the Executive Assistant to the President of Atomic Energy of Canada. In their free time, Jackie and Bob enjoyed hosting parties for friends and spending quality time with family. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Keith) Bailey, Beverley (Maurice) Ross-Levy, and Daniele Ross (Harry Ashenhurst), as well as her grandchildren, Christopher March (Kathleen Andrejcik), Katie (Vince) Antonellis, Chelsea (Justin) Dupuis, Daniel Ross (Kortney Stanley) Kolbey and Madison Ross-Levy, and her great-grandchildren, Geneviève and Theo Dupuis, Oliver and Alice Antonellis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Bob (Marion) Ross. Jacqueline will be remembered as a markedly strong-willed, charismatic woman, who undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, December 20th, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Carlo Fidani Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be made through



