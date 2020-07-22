PHILLIP, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH Jacqueline Elizabeth Phillip has passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 51. Known for her kindness, compassion, and strength, she was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She always worked to build up others around her. Her courage and determination defined who she was. Jacqueline is survived by her son John and sisters Gail, Stephaney, Ingrid, and Beatrice, brother Everard Frank, mother Catherine Phillip and father Joseph Phillip. She will be missed. Jacqueline's life will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23rd at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to gather 1 hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



