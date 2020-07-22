1/1
JACQUELINE ELIZABETH PHILLIP

PHILLIP, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH Jacqueline Elizabeth Phillip has passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 51. Known for her kindness, compassion, and strength, she was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She always worked to build up others around her. Her courage and determination defined who she was. Jacqueline is survived by her son John and sisters Gail, Stephaney, Ingrid, and Beatrice, brother Everard Frank, mother Catherine Phillip and father Joseph Phillip. She will be missed. Jacqueline's life will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23rd at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to gather 1 hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
JUL
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
