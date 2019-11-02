JONES, Jacqueline Fern (nee HARLAND) (1939 - 2019) It is with deep sadness that on Saturday, October 26, 2019, our beloved wife and mother, Jaqueline Fern Jones formerly of Highland Creek and most recently Niagara Falls, has passed quietly in her 81st year with her family by her side. Happily married for 63 years to her husband Robert (Bob). Cherished mother of Debora Lynn. Predeceased by her children Patricia Louise and Kevin Robert. Loving mother-in-law of Paul Hajschrek (Atlanta, Georgia). In honouring Jacqueline's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019