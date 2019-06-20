FORBES, Jacqueline April 15, 1933 to June 14, 2019 It is with tears that we announce the passing of our great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister and friend. Jackie lead a remarkable life. She was born in France and left home at a young age. As a young lady, she danced on the stage of the Follies Bergere in Paris and travelled to many countries with that organization. She immigrated to Canada and worked at Travellers Insurance for many years. In 1988, she joined the Wyatt Company and soon joined the Pension Administration group where she quickly learned all the legal requirements, technical jargon and computer programs of the pension field. Over her 15-year career at Wyatt she provided exemplary service to her clients and was a respected and valued colleague in the company. After her retirement she enjoyed a quiet life taking care of her aging mother, enjoying shopping and lunch with her friends along with a glass of wine. We will miss her, her sense of humour and her forthright personality. Family will receive friends at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019