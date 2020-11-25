1/1
JACQUELINE FRANCES "JACKIE" SWIFT
SWIFT, JACQUELINE "JACKIE" FRANCES (nee PRINCE) Passed away peacefully at Woodhall Park Care Community in Brampton on November 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Jackie was born in Barry's Bay, Ontario, on October 22, 1931 as the eldest of four children of Paul and StellaPrince (née Skebo). She was a loving mother to her five children: Douglas, David (Monique), Michael (Carolyn), Nancy (Gilles) and Randy (Megan). Jackie was also the proud Grandma/Mama of Christopher, Rebecca, Amy, Leah, Emily, Matthew, Jenna, Kate and Danica. She has two great-grandchildren, Lain and Renly. Jackie studied nursing at the University of Ottawa, and then pursued it as a career thereafter. She trained at Ottawa Hospital, then moved to Sarnia, Ontario where she first met her husband Murray Swift. Jackie stopped nursing to be a full-time mother to her five children. The family moved around southern Ontario but eventually settled in Toronto. When the children were older, Jackie went back to school to retrain as a Public Health nurse. She worked for the Borough of North York until her retirement at the age of 63. Jackie was a devout Roman Catholic. She volunteered at the Church for many years. She was loved by her friends and fellow parishioners, thought of as kind and compassionate, and had a big heart. Her smile will be missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided on a private celebration at Ward Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel (52 Main St. South, Brampton). Cremation has taken place. In Jackie's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
