LAMONT, JACQUELINE Jaci died on March 22, 2020, at the age of 77, in the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Ottawa, Jaci was the only child of Roland Paradis and Marguerite Hill. She lived most of her young life in Ottawa, playing "Moviestar" on the steps of The Banknote, spending summers with family in St. Eustache or travelling with her parents in Europe. She graduated from Fisher Park High School in 1961, Ontario Ladies College in 1962 and Kingston General Hospital, School of Nursing in 1965. Jaci worked as a registered nurse at Toronto General Hospital, in the Respiratory Unit, where she met Robert, a young, handsome (and persistent) anesthetist and future husband of nearly 50 years, had three children and continued nursing in plastic surgery clinics, until the early nineties. Jaci loved spending time with family, friends and golden retrievers. Summers in Honey Harbour (occasional winter weekend, if compelled), evenings at the ballet, ski trips to Tremblant, beach life, shopping and sunsets in Florida. Over the years, Jaci met many people, made lasting impressions and lifelong friendships, staying close with her roomies from "the good old days." Jaci was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Predeceased by her parents and husband, Robert (2017), survived by her children, Michael (Nathalie), Lesley and Jenny (Jason), grandchildren, Michelle and Richard, sister-in-law Sara Lou, nieces Laura (Alex), Susanna (Ross) and Victoria (Prince), nephew Alex (Rachel) and her best girl, Molly. Jaci was a tough cookie who knew what she wanted, would tell you how it should be done and always put up a good fight. Jaci will be remembered for her fiery personality, her endless generosity, her timeless sense of style and always looking good no matter what. Private family interment has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery; Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Respirology, Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.