MACRI, JACQUELINE Jacqueline passed peacefully in her Toronto home, surrounded by the love of her family, on November 5, 2020. Born on November 1, 1980, she is missed by mother Pauline (husband Sameem), father George, brother Gregory (wife Sarvie), niece Sophie and nephew Anthony, as well as by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Quietly confident, Jacquie did not live her life in the back seat. From skydiving to Jeep driving, from real estate to cinematography, she had many diverse interests and honoured her curious and adventurous spirit at every turn. Following her greatest passion of helping others, she was a philanthropist who supported multiple charities and was a thoughtful, dear friend to many. Her strong and caring example continues to guide us, and her courageous heart and radiant smile now shine brightly in us. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the team at Sunnybrook Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made in Jacquie Macri's name to Amarok Society (amaroksociety.org
